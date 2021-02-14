Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.29.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

In related news, VP James B. Britain sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $43,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,661. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $31,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,216,778.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,474 shares of company stock valued at $277,462 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 337,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 91,326 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,759 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPSI traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.27. The company had a trading volume of 77,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,333. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52-week low of $16.93 and a 52-week high of $36.37.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.15). Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

