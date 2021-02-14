Conceal (CCX) Price Tops $0.0824 on Exchanges

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 14th. Conceal has a market capitalization of $810,020.69 and approximately $30,918.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded 67.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0824 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,684.29 or 1.00013596 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00038985 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.36 or 0.00467072 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $466.90 or 0.00959176 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.84 or 0.00227697 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00100464 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002438 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003223 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,505,673 coins and its circulating supply is 9,833,951 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

