ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.91.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.16. 8,805,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,752,155. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $59.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day moving average is $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a PE ratio of -41.73, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

