Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.18.

ED has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED opened at $71.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.82. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $94.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.02%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ED. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,695,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,960 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth approximately $84,491,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,687,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,765,096,000 after acquiring an additional 898,371 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,854,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,155,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.