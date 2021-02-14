Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Short Interest Down 41.6% in January

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decrease of 41.6% from the January 14th total of 3,150,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.62.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.0% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

STZ traded up $4.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $241.27. 1,301,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.84. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $242.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

