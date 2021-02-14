Content Neutrality Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.51 Million (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded 264.6% higher against the dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a total market capitalization of $4.51 million and $745,141.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Content Neutrality Network Profile

CNN is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

