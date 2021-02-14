ContentBox (BOX) Price Up 144.1% Over Last Week

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 36.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. ContentBox has a market cap of $4.36 million and approximately $5.69 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox token can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 144.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00012610 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.10 or 0.00631730 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000041 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ContentBox Token Profile

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,273,382,470 tokens. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

