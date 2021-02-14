ContentBox Trading 73% Higher This Week (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. ContentBox has a market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $5.36 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ContentBox has traded up 73% against the US dollar. One ContentBox token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ContentBox

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,273,382,470 tokens. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

