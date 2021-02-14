Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Short Interest Update

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 69.7% from the January 14th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTTAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $14.72 on Friday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.74.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

