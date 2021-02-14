CONTRACOIN Achieves Market Cap of $9.01 Million (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 14th. One CONTRACOIN token can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded up 249.6% against the US dollar. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $9.01 million and approximately $59,722.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00089890 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000210 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 126.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014786 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.55 or 0.00275867 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000397 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00018630 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Token Profile

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,868,670 tokens. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

