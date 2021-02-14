Contrasting Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) & ZOOM Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZTNO)

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) and ZOOM Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZTNO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ciena and ZOOM Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ciena 0 5 16 0 2.76 ZOOM Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ciena presently has a consensus price target of $57.14, indicating a potential upside of 1.63%. Given Ciena’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ciena is more favorable than ZOOM Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ciena and ZOOM Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ciena $3.53 billion 2.46 $361.29 million $2.65 21.22 ZOOM Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ciena has higher revenue and earnings than ZOOM Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Ciena has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZOOM Technologies has a beta of 26.75, suggesting that its stock price is 2,575% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ciena and ZOOM Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ciena 10.23% 17.41% 10.25% ZOOM Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.0% of Ciena shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of ZOOM Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Ciena shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of ZOOM Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ciena beats ZOOM Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching. Its products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform, 5430 Reconfigurable Switching System, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, and the 6500 Reconfigurable line system, and the 5400 family of Packet-Optical platforms, as well as Z-Series Packet-Optical Platform; 3000 family of service delivery switches and service aggregation switches, and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and the Ethernet packet configuration for the 5410 Service Aggregation Switch; and 6500 Packet Transport System. This segment also sells operating system software and enhanced software features embedded in each of its products. The company's Blue Planet Automation Software and Services segment provides multi-domain service orchestration, inventory, route optimization and analysis, network function virtualization orchestration, analytics, and related services. Its Platform Software and Service segment offers OneControl unified management system and platform software services, as well as manage, control, and plan software. The company's Global Services segment provides consulting and network design, installation and deployment, maintenance support, and training services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to network operators. Ciena Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland.

About ZOOM Technologies

Zoom Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it distributed wireless communication products in the United States. The company is headquartered in Beijing, China.

