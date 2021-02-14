Contrasting Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) & Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Gritstone Oncology and Biogen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology 1 0 2 0 2.33 Biogen 5 15 12 0 2.22

Gritstone Oncology currently has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 52.24%. Biogen has a consensus price target of $304.80, indicating a potential upside of 9.63%. Given Gritstone Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gritstone Oncology is more favorable than Biogen.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.0% of Gritstone Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Biogen shares are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of Gritstone Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Biogen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Gritstone Oncology has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biogen has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gritstone Oncology and Biogen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology $4.36 million 127.06 -$94.43 million ($2.81) -5.22 Biogen $14.38 billion 2.95 $5.89 billion $33.57 8.28

Biogen has higher revenue and earnings than Gritstone Oncology. Gritstone Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gritstone Oncology and Biogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology -2,962.52% -101.31% -68.78% Biogen 35.63% 51.00% 23.54%

Summary

Biogen beats Gritstone Oncology on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers. The company is also developing SLATE, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of common solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, and other mutation-positive tumors. Gritstone Oncology, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis. It also provides BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; and FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE. In addition, the company offers RITUXAN for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), rheumatoid arthritis, two forms of ANCA-associated vasculitis, and pemphigus vulgaris; RITUXAN HYCELA for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and CLL; GAZYVA to treat CLL and follicular lymphoma; and OCREVUS for treating relapsing MS and primary progressive MS; and other anti-CD20 therapies. Further, it develops BIIB061, BIIB091, and BIIB107 for MS and neuroimmunology; Aducanumab, BAN2401, BIIB092, BIIB076, and BIIB080 to treat Alzheimer's disease and dementia; BIIB067, BIIB078, BIIB105, BIIB100, and BIIB110 to treat neuromuscular disorders; BIIB124, BIIB094, BIIB118, BIIB101, and BIIB122 for treating Parkinson's disease and movement disorders; BIIB111 and BIIB112 to treat ophthalmology related diseases; BIIB125 and BIIB104 for treating neuropsychiatry; Dapirolizumab pegol and BIIB059 to treat immunology related diseases; BIIB093 and TMS-007 to treat acute neurology; BIIB074 and BIIB095 for neuropathic pain; and SB11 and SB15 biosimilars, which are under various stages of development. The company offers products through its sales force and marketing groups. It has collaboration and license agreements with Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.; Alkermes Pharma Ireland Limited; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; Neurimmune SubOne AG; and Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

