Contrasting Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) & MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) and Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MercadoLibre and Liquidity Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MercadoLibre -0.12% -0.22% -0.08% Liquidity Services -1.83% 2.17% 1.27%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MercadoLibre and Liquidity Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MercadoLibre 0 4 13 0 2.76 Liquidity Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

MercadoLibre currently has a consensus target price of $1,599.59, indicating a potential downside of 17.67%. Liquidity Services has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.07%. Given Liquidity Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Liquidity Services is more favorable than MercadoLibre.

Volatility and Risk

MercadoLibre has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidity Services has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.6% of MercadoLibre shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of MercadoLibre shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MercadoLibre and Liquidity Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MercadoLibre $2.30 billion 42.20 -$172.00 million ($1.68) -1,156.55 Liquidity Services $205.94 million 2.92 -$3.77 million $0.12 143.33

Liquidity Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MercadoLibre. MercadoLibre is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liquidity Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Liquidity Services beats MercadoLibre on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale. The company also offers MercadoFondo, an asset management product; and MercadoCredito, a lending solution. In addition, it provides MercadoEnvios logistics solution, which offers its platform technological and operational integration services with third-party carriers and other logistics service providers, as well as fulfillment and warehousing services for sellers. Further, the company provides MercadoLibre Classifieds service that enables users to list their offerings related to motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, and real estate and services outside the Marketplace platform. Additionally, it offers MercadoLibre Advertising platform, which enables retailers and various other consumer brands to promote their products and services on the Internet by providing branding and performance marketing solutions. The company also provides MercadoShops, a software-as-a-service hosted online store solution that enables users to set-up, manage, and promote their own Webstores. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc. provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical. It also operates networkintl.com, which enables corporations to sell idle, surplus, and scrap equipment in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries; go-dove.com marketplace for corporations located in the United States, Europe, and Asia to sell manufacturing surplus, salvage capital assets, and scrap material; secondipity.com that provides consumers a source of products through donating a portion of the proceeds of sale to charity; and machinio.com, a search engine for used machinery and equipment. The company's marketplaces provide professional buyers access to supply of new, surplus, and scrap assets presented with digital images and other product information; and enables corporate and government sellers to enhance their financial return on assets by providing a liquid marketplace and value-added services. It offers products from industry verticals, such as consumer electronics, general merchandise, apparel, scientific equipment, aerospace parts and equipment, technology hardware, energy equipment, industrial capital assets, fleet and transportation equipment, and heavy and specialty equipment. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

