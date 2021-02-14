Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

NYSE:CPA opened at $77.78 on Friday. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.41.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Copa will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,421,000 after acquiring an additional 863,156 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,751,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,524,000 after acquiring an additional 427,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,698,000 after acquiring an additional 382,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 682,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,719,000 after acquiring an additional 189,106 shares during the last quarter.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

