Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.32% of Copa worth $10,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Copa by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,751,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,524,000 after purchasing an additional 427,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 2.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,186,000 after buying an additional 55,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Copa by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,484,000 after acquiring an additional 45,083 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Copa by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 682,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,719,000 after acquiring an additional 189,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 360,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,125,000 after purchasing an additional 64,344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $77.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.41.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.20 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.69.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

