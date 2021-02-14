Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.74 Million

Equities analysts expect that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will report $111.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.90 million to $112.31 million. Core Laboratories reported sales of $152.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full year sales of $473.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $465.00 million to $480.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $519.69 million, with estimates ranging from $498.00 million to $541.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The company had revenue of $113.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Core Laboratories’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLB shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Core Laboratories by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 70,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Core Laboratories by 155.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Core Laboratories by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $34.73 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.23%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

