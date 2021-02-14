CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 708,000 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the January 14th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 554,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CORR shares. DA Davidson raised shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter worth $74,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 36.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 84.1% in the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 8,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CORR traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $8.20. 296,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,980. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 24.26, a quick ratio of 24.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $46.15. The firm has a market cap of $111.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.22%.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

