Cornichon (CORN) Price Down 1.7% This Week

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Cornichon has a market cap of $1.38 million and $192.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cornichon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0725 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cornichon has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00055777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.60 or 0.00273859 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00085424 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00090656 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00102310 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00059436 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00185646 BTC.

Cornichon’s total supply is 19,301,808 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,059,554 tokens. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax

Cornichon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cornichon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cornichon using one of the exchanges listed above.

