Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 193,900 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the January 14th total of 320,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.6 days.

CJREF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.42.

Shares of CJREF stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $845.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.66.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 42.57%. The business had revenue of $319.23 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from Corus Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

