Cosmos Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.45 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 14th. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 48.8% higher against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $19.17 or 0.00039298 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $4.03 billion and approximately $1.45 billion worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,700.17 or 0.99828692 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00100737 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013219 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000407 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 268,155,150 coins and its circulating supply is 210,370,547 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.