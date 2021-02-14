CoTrader (COT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $62,472.00

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and approximately $62,472.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoTrader coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CoTrader has traded 113% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00068429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.38 or 0.00980851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00051073 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.29 or 0.05228336 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00025213 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00018067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000183 BTC.

CoTrader Coin Profile

CoTrader is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

Buying and Selling CoTrader

