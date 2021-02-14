COVA (COVA) Trading 66.4% Higher Over Last Week

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. In the last week, COVA has traded up 66.4% against the U.S. dollar. One COVA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. COVA has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $61,302.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00068783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.45 or 0.00979982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006940 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00051551 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,561.32 or 0.05235309 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00025191 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00018073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA (CRYPTO:COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

