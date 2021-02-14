COVER Protocol (COVER) Tops 1-Day Volume of $17.89 Million

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded 30.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One COVER Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,378.86 or 0.02825618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, COVER Protocol has traded up 139.2% against the U.S. dollar. COVER Protocol has a total market capitalization of $81.09 million and approximately $17.89 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00056551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.77 or 0.00278219 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00084433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00091800 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00100459 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00059535 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,160.98 or 0.90496333 BTC.

COVER Protocol Profile

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 67,026 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,812 tokens. COVER Protocol’s official website is www.coverprotocol.com . COVER Protocol’s official message board is coverprotocol.medium.com

Buying and Selling COVER Protocol

