Covesting (COV) Price Tops $0.49 on Exchanges

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last week, Covesting has traded 45.7% higher against the dollar. One Covesting token can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001008 BTC on exchanges. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $8.86 million and approximately $183,038.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00067637 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $474.54 or 0.00972748 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006904 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00051185 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,539.90 or 0.05206448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00025297 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00018152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Covesting Token Profile

Covesting (CRYPTO:COV) is a token. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting . Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

