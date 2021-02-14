CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the January 14th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVU. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter worth about $1,101,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 842,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 110,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 226.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 27,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 46.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:CVU traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $5.06. 108,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.75. CPI Aerostructures has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $6.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.58 million during the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.