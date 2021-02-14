Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.22.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBRL. CL King increased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $132.00 price target (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at $659,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

CBRL stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,682. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.16.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $646.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

