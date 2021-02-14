Cream Trading 4.1% Lower This Week (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Cream coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream has a total market cap of $28,572.31 and approximately $20.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cream has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cream Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

