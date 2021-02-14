Cred (LBA) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.42 Million

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. During the last seven days, Cred has traded 94.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cred has a total market capitalization of $3.42 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cred coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00068352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $468.11 or 0.00961648 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006524 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00051436 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,501.17 or 0.05138228 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00024599 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00017907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred is a coin. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Cred Coin Trading

Cred can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

