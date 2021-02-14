Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.40.

Several research firms recently commented on BAP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Santander upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAP traded up $3.06 on Friday, reaching $165.73. 125,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,731. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Credicorp has a 1-year low of $110.47 and a 1-year high of $209.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.07 and a 200-day moving average of $139.65.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The bank reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $6.50. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Credicorp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.