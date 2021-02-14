Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the January 14th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $6.54 on Friday. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRARY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Crédit Agricole from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

