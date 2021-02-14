Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Short Interest Up 63.1% in January

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 89,200 shares, an increase of 63.1% from the January 14th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

CWEGF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from $0.50 to $0.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crew Energy from $0.65 to $1.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Crew Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Crew Energy from $0.65 to $0.90 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from $0.60 to $0.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.68.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWEGF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 92,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,248. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.37.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.