Critical Contrast: Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) vs. AXM Pharma (OTCMKTS:AXMP)

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) and AXM Pharma (OTCMKTS:AXMP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Biofrontera and AXM Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biofrontera $35.02 million 5.86 -$8.24 million N/A N/A AXM Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AXM Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Biofrontera.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Biofrontera and AXM Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biofrontera 0 0 2 0 3.00 AXM Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Biofrontera presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.59%. Given Biofrontera’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Biofrontera is more favorable than AXM Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Biofrontera and AXM Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biofrontera -46.87% -348.25% -28.35% AXM Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Biofrontera has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AXM Pharma has a beta of -52.62, indicating that its share price is 5,362% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Biofrontera shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.7% of AXM Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Biofrontera beats AXM Pharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Biofrontera Company Profile

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that results in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of lesion-directed and field-directed actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos, an over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetic products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of field cancerization and nodular basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. Further, the company's product portfolio includes Xepi, a prescription antibiotic cream for the treatment of impetigo; and Aktipak, a generic drug for the treatment of acne. It offers its products primarily in the United States, Europe, and Israel. The company has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. Biofrontera AG was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

AXM Pharma Company Profile

AXM Pharma, Inc. manufactures and sells over-the-counter and prescription pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China. The company is based in New York, New York.

