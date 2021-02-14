Critical Survey: ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) & Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA)

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) and Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

ChromaDex has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria has a beta of 2.67, meaning that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

24.7% of ChromaDex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Aphria shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of ChromaDex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ChromaDex and Aphria’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex $46.29 million 7.22 -$32.15 million ($0.52) -10.40 Aphria $405.96 million 13.22 -$63.21 million ($0.06) -282.33

ChromaDex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aphria. Aphria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ChromaDex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ChromaDex and Aphria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex -39.86% -100.14% -50.35% Aphria -36.10% -2.30% -1.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ChromaDex and Aphria, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChromaDex 0 0 3 0 3.00 Aphria 0 3 6 0 2.67

ChromaDex currently has a consensus target price of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 41.71%. Aphria has a consensus target price of $15.43, suggesting a potential downside of 8.92%. Given ChromaDex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ChromaDex is more favorable than Aphria.

Summary

Aphria beats ChromaDex on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function. It also provides reference standards and fine chemicals to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products in dietary supplements, cosmetics, food and beverages, and pharmaceutical industries. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through international distributors. ChromaDex Corporation is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria, Inc. engages in the production and supply of medical cannabis. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis Operations, Distribution Operations, and Business Under Development. The Cannabis Operations segment produces, distributes, and sells both medical and adult-use cannabis. The Distribution Operations segment are carried out through its wholly owned subsidiaries ABP, FL Group, and CC Pharma. The Distribution Under Development segment includes operations in which the firm has not received final licensing or has not commenced commercial sales from operations. The company was founded by Cole Cacciavillani and John Cervini in 2013 and is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

