Critical Survey: Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) versus OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE)

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) and OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vasta Platform and OneSmart International Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vasta Platform 0 0 5 0 3.00 OneSmart International Education Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Vasta Platform presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.79%. OneSmart International Education Group has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.66%. Given OneSmart International Education Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OneSmart International Education Group is more favorable than Vasta Platform.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.2% of OneSmart International Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of OneSmart International Education Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vasta Platform and OneSmart International Education Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vasta Platform N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OneSmart International Education Group $502.22 million 1.44 -$106.58 million ($0.54) -8.22

Vasta Platform has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OneSmart International Education Group.

Profitability

This table compares Vasta Platform and OneSmart International Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vasta Platform N/A N/A N/A OneSmart International Education Group -20.89% -75.93% -7.55%

Summary

Vasta Platform beats OneSmart International Education Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platform, and other digital services. As of March 31, 2020, its network of business-to-business customers consisted of 4,167 partner schools; and enrolled students included 1,311 thousand. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

About OneSmart International Education Group

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for the students of kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers premium tutoring services for exam preparation under OneSmart VIP brand; young children services, including Chinese language, mathematics, science, and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand. It also provides online education courses under the OneSmart Online brand to existing student base from OneSmart VIP, HappyMath, and FasTrack English. As of August 31, 2020, the company operated a network of 480 learning centers across 40 cities in China. The company was formerly known as OneSmart Education Group Limited. OneSmart International Education Group Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

