CROAT (CROAT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $696.00

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 22% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 14th. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $292,366.41 and approximately $696.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CROAT has traded 125.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000174 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 171.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 85,370,450 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

