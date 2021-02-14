Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCRN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.
Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $9.64. 154,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,098. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average is $7.81. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $362.11 million, a PE ratio of -18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.
Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.
See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.