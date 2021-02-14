Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCRN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $9.64. 154,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,098. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average is $7.81. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $362.11 million, a PE ratio of -18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 250.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter worth $78,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 433.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

