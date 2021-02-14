CrowdWiz 24-Hour Volume Hits $38.00 (WIZ)

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One CrowdWiz token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000490 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CrowdWiz has traded 20% higher against the dollar. CrowdWiz has a market cap of $768,050.30 and $38.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014702 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $366.73 or 0.00748291 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000047 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz (CRYPTO:WIZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 4,500,347 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,210 tokens. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io . CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here . CrowdWiz’s official website is crowdwiz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowdwiz is aiming to give investors direct access to investment opportunities in the Crypto world and to enable entrepreneurs to raise capital for financing their projects in an efficient, cost effective, and secure way. CrowdWiz ecosystem is based on the concept of crowd wisdom, which utilizes the collective opinion of a group (the crowd) rather than that of an individual expert. “

CrowdWiz Token Trading

CrowdWiz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrowdWiz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

