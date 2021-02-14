CrowdWiz Trading Up 20% Over Last 7 Days (WIZ)

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. CrowdWiz has a market cap of $768,050.30 and $38.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CrowdWiz token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00012159 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $300.67 or 0.00648720 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz Profile

CrowdWiz (CRYPTO:WIZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 4,500,347 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,210 tokens. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io . CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowdwiz is aiming to give investors direct access to investment opportunities in the Crypto world and to enable entrepreneurs to raise capital for financing their projects in an efficient, cost effective, and secure way. CrowdWiz ecosystem is based on the concept of crowd wisdom, which utilizes the collective opinion of a group (the crowd) rather than that of an individual expert. “

CrowdWiz Token Trading

CrowdWiz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrowdWiz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrowdWiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

