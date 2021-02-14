Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 662,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,167 shares during the period. Crown Castle International comprises about 1.3% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Crown Castle International worth $105,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.36.

In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $588,547 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $164.46 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.79, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

