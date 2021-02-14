Crown (CRW) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Crown coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and $31,345.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crown has traded 32.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crown Coin Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,579,665 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

