Crowns 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.20 Million (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Crowns coin can currently be purchased for about $32.86 or 0.00069837 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Crowns has traded up 78.5% against the dollar. Crowns has a total market capitalization of $17.35 million and $10.20 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00053531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.93 or 0.00269792 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00077696 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00083756 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00089062 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00191232 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,253.15 or 0.85558767 BTC.

Crowns Profile

Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 528,000 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

Crowns Coin Trading

Crowns can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

