Crust Price Hits $10.39 on Top Exchanges (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Crust has a total market cap of $16.86 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crust has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.39 or 0.00022178 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,622,908 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

Crust Coin Trading

Crust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

