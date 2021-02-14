Cryptaur (CPT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $340.00

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 14th. Cryptaur has a market cap of $1.45 million and $340.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptaur token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptaur alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00067637 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.54 or 0.00972748 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006904 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00051185 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,539.90 or 0.05206448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00025297 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00018152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur (CPT) is a token. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,980,371,437 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.