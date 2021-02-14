Crypto.com Coin Price Up 38% Over Last Week (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 38% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a market cap of $2.07 billion and approximately $148.44 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0891 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00067637 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $474.54 or 0.00972748 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006904 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00051185 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,539.90 or 0.05206448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00025297 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00018152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00042518 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO:CRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,195,433,789 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

Crypto.com Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.