Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $612,611.00

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can now be purchased for about $0.0494 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market cap of $4.65 million and $612,611.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00068530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.79 or 0.00959860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006606 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00051500 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004564 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.74 or 0.05170233 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00025050 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00017934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) is a token. Its launch date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,163,874 tokens. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Trading

