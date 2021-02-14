CryptoBonusMiles Tops One Day Trading Volume of $16,177.00 (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 14th. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market capitalization of $514,493.65 and approximately $16,177.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded up 98.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00068157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $473.94 or 0.00969891 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006665 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00051120 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,538.65 or 0.05195156 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00025278 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00018267 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Profile

CryptoBonusMiles (CRYPTO:CBM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

CryptoBonusMiles can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

