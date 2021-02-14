Cryptocean (CRON) Market Cap Reaches $7.34 Million

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last week, Cryptocean has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00001838 BTC on popular exchanges. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $7.34 million and $10,901.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00068352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.11 or 0.00961648 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006524 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00051436 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,501.17 or 0.05138228 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00024599 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00017907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

CRON is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

