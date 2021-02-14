CryptoFlow Price Up 38.4% Over Last 7 Days (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. During the last week, CryptoFlow has traded up 38.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can now be bought for about $0.0258 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoFlow has a total market cap of $2.37 million and $75,531.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00054758 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.81 or 0.00272842 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00086619 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00091312 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00099513 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,915.95 or 0.90217852 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.13 or 0.00185154 BTC.

About CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

CryptoFlow can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

