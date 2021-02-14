Cryptopay 24 Hour Volume Reaches $138.00 (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 30.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Cryptopay token can now be purchased for $0.0464 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. Cryptopay has a market cap of $3.17 million and $138.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00069182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $480.38 or 0.00981986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006911 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00051690 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,552.78 or 0.05218379 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00025173 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00018076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,374,231 tokens. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.