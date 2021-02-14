CryptoPing Trading Up 19.7% Over Last Week (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 14th. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoPing has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $4.82 million and $28,773.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00056096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.32 or 0.00272138 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00085672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00090881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00103894 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.69 or 0.00186520 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00059399 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

